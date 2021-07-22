Latest figures show number of people being 'pinged' with an isolation alert in Horsham is still rising

They show that in the week ending July 14, 1,483 people were 'pinged' with an isolation alert in the Horsham district, compared to 1,386 the week before. That is an increase of seven per cent.

In Mid Sussex the figure is up to 1,880 for the week to July 14, compared to 1,849 in the week to July 7 - up 1.7 per cent.

Crawley saw the biggest percentage rise locally, of 54.7 per cent, with the latest figure recorded as 1,332 up from 861 the week before.

More people are being advised to isolate

Overall the NHS Covid App sent out 607,486 alerts in the week ending July 14, which is 15.4 per cent of all alerts sent out to date since September, and a record high.