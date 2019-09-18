Join club for a run and chat to help boost mental health in Horsham

A jogging club based at Christ’s Hospital is set to host a running event to promote mental wellbeing and the importance of talking, particularly among men.

The Mel’s Milers is one of many running groups around the country taking part in #RunAndTalk on Friday, September 27, to help remove stigma surrounding mental health conditions by encouraging people to talk about and share their experiences.

Men’s mental health is the particular focus of this year’s campaign, as suicide is the biggest killer of men under the age of 50.

Research also showed that men were less likely to report severe symptoms of common mental health problems, with ten per cent of women reporting severe symptoms compared with six per cent of men.

Those wishing to take part are therefore encouraged to take a man in their lives – maybe a partner, father, brother, son, friend or colleague – for a run and a chat.

The Mel’s Milers will offer a one-mile and a three-mile run, and will be led by a UKA-qualified coach and leader.

It will take place from 9.30am at Horsham Park bandstand next to the Conservatory Café.

The run is open to members and non-members and people of all running abilities are welcome to sign up, or just turn up in the morning of the event.

The #RunAndTalk programme was created by England Athletics, and is supported by the mental health charity Mind.

The campaign also wishes to support people in being physically active, whether it is by starting, returning to or continuing to run.

If you are a RunTogether group and would like to register to host a #RunAndTalk run next week, you can also sign up online to take part.

Visit www.runandtalk.co.uk for more information or to register.