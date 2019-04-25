Horsham woman to abseil down Guildford cathedral despite Parkinson’s diagnosis

A Horsham woman is set to take on an abseil for charity, despite having been diagnosed with Parkinson’s.

Jacqui Pullen, 57, will be abseiling down Guildford Cathedral on Saturday May 18.

She was diagnosed with the condition ten years ago, and is now taking part in the event to raise money for Parkinson’s UK.

The abseil will involve climbing 249 steps up to the top of Guildford’s Cathedral Tower before embarking on the epic descent.

Jacqui said: “I’m looking forward to the abseil greatly.

“The first challenge will be climbing the 249 steps to the top.

“When I’ve completed that and the challenge of the abseil itself, I know it will be the most wonderful sense of personal achievement.”

But this isn’t the first adrenaline-fuelled challenge Jacqui has taken on - she’s previously completed a skydive and a wing walk in support of the charity.

Parkinson’s is a serious neurological condition for which there is currently no cure.

It affects an estimated 145,000 people across the United Kingdom.

Jacqui told how the disease affects her daily life in many ways.

She added: “I have found my movement is slower and I have trouble doing simple everyday tasks, like opening a bag of crisps or climbing a flight of stairs. It can get very frustrating.”

Jacqui told how being part of a support group has helped her understand her disease.

She said: “Since joining my local Parkinson’s UK support group I have learned so much about the condition, and it’s great that I can pass on what I know to other people who are newly diagnosed.

“The local group has played an important part in helping to build my confidence which had hit rock bottom when I was diagnosed.

“I’m raising money for Parkinson’s UK because it’s a cause very close to my heart, and I hope that one day we can find a cure for this condition to help future generations.”

Parkinson’s UK is the leading charity driving better care, treatments and quality of life for those with the condition.

Its mission is to find a cure and improve life for everyone affected by Parkinson’s through cutting edge research, information, support and campaigning.

To support Jacqui’s challenge please visit her Just Giving page at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/jacqui-pullen

To find out more about fundraising for Parkinson’s UK, please visit its website at www.parkinsons.org.uk/fundraising