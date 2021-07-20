Horsham events to support young people and their parents this summer

Horsham town centre’s new Wellbeing Centre will be hosting drop-in sessions from August 2 - 6 where parents and young people in year groups 7 to 11 can go along to access advice and information. There will also be specialist staff on hand throughout the week.

West Sussex Mind is hosting both online and face to face informal sessions to discuss the challenges to young people’s mental health in recent times.

The sessions aim to build confidence on how to have conversations with young people about how they are feeling and thinking and to help with emotional difficulties.

Horsham's Mobile Community Hub

4The Youth and the Southwater Youth Project will be holding support sessions via the Mobile Community Hub - the former Snack Wagon - at Horsham skate park, Bennetts Field, The Needles, Horsham United Reformed Church and Broadbridge Heath skate park throughout August.

Horsham District Council’s neighbourhood wardens will be launching a ‘Talking Tents’ initiative in branded gazebos across the Horsham district from July 30 to August 31. Some sessions will be supported by Sussex Clubs for Young People.

To find out more specific information regarding the types of help available and the specific venues and times, go to https://www.horsham.gov.uk/youthsessions

Horsham District Council cabinet member for wellbeing Claire Vickers said: “Young people’s emotional wellbeing is important at all times but the pandemic has made us ever more aware of the need to ensure that they have access to trusted support.

“I am really pleased that we have worked with key partners to host these various sessions and events to help young people and parents at this time, both signposting them to appropriate resources and giving them the opportunity to talk about their feelings with professional support workers.