Horsham care home rated good by CQC

A Horsham care home has been awarded a ‘good’ rating by the Care Quality Commission.

Westlake House on Pondtail Road in Horsham was praised in the inspection for a responsive, safe, effective, caring and well-led service, according to a spokesman for the home.

Westlake House in Horsham was rated good by the CQC

The report said: “People were happy with the care they received, felt relaxed with staff and told us they were treated with kindness.

“They said they felt safe, were well supported and there were sufficient staff to care for them.

“Our own observations supported this, and we saw friendly relationships had developed between people and staff.”

A relative of a resident told the report Westlake House was a ‘very happy home’.

They added: “We knew the moment we walked through the door that it would be a safe place and that’s why we chose it”.

Another visitor said: “We knew immediately we walked in here it was the right place for mum, and we didn’t look at any more places.

“We made a good choice as she is very happy here and the staff are excellent”.

A resident at Westlake House told the report they decided to stay at the home permanently following a trial run.

They added: “The staff are very kind, and my daughter is made welcome when she comes. The food and care is excellent.”

In celebration of the rating and to thank each member of the team for their contributions to the home, each team member was presented with £100 gift voucher in appreciation of their hard work.

Felicity Motcho general manager at Westlake House said: “We are delighted that Westlake House was rated good overall following the CQC’s most recent inspection.

“The team at Westlake House always strive to provide the best possible quality care for everyone who lives at the home.”

Read more: Trackside fire causing long delays to rail services into London Victoria

Read more: Shocking footage as bikers in Petworth narrowly avoid a head-on crash

Read more: Horsham flood latest: water now flowing into main road