Horsham care company rated ‘good’ by inspectors

Leah Care Services, based in Worthing Road, has been rated ‘Good’ following an inspection by the Care Quality Commission.

In a report just out, commission inspectors said the company was providing home care for 21 people at the time of the inspection.

They said that people were happy with the service and that patients were treated with kindness by care staff.

They also said that the carers promoted people’s independence and added: “People had a regular team of care staff who arrived on time and knew them well.”