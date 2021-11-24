The Turning Tides appeal will enable the charity to help the increasing number of local people who are in desperate need of their services.

Across the UK one household is made homeless every three minutes. This shocking reality is something the charity is all too keenly aware of.

Ruth Poyner, Head of Fundraising said: “In the last 12 months, Turning Tides has provided services to over 900 people with no place to call home - a record number. As 2021 ends, more and more local people are arriving at our Community Hubs feeling lost and terrified. Redundancy, failed businesses, mental health issues, relationship breakdown and domestic abuse are all factors that contribute to homelessness – and are on the rise following the pandemic. We are facing a homeless emergency and appeal to the community for support.”

Turning Tides is appealing for people to donate to their appeal and help homeless people this winter

Donations made to Turning Tides this Christmas will help them welcome people into their frontline services providing food, clothes, warmth and round the clock support over the festive period. By donating, you will enable the charity to provide advice, guidance and practical support; they will listen and, vitally, help people build a lasting pathway out of homelessness.

Ruth continues: “Christmas is the hardest time of year for those we support because of the harsh winter weather and also the heartache the holiday itself brings. It can reduce people to a truly hopeless place. But, with the help of the community, we can ensure despair doesn’t steal people away. Instead they get a chance to rebuild. This is the gift you could give someone this Christmas.

“Last winter, more than 60,000 households became homeless - and that was before the recent ending of the furlough scheme and the hike in living costs. Heaven knows what awaits us in the months to come. What we do know is that our services are needed now more than ever. Support from our community is vital. We are thankful to ETI [Electronic Temperature Instruments Limited] for sponsoring our Appeal and of course immensely grateful to all our supporters.”

Turning Tides, based in Worthing, currently runs 39 different projects across West Sussex, offering life-changing range of support services. They help each individual reach their fullest potential despite the issues they may face.

Zoe, a client at Turning Tides for the last 3 years, experienced much trauma throughout her life and had everything stacked against her. Too scared to sleep on the streets, she ended up being in greater danger and was exploited by criminals. Zoe feared for her life but came to Turning Tides who she said "saved my life. … When I needed help they were there for me. I now have a future. I have a home and I am safe. This is the first Christmas that I can say that!”

The charity says contributing to Turning Tides’ Christmas Appeal will help the charity to provide the warmth, safety and support everyone deserves – ensuring that no-one faces the trauma of homelessness alone.