It was reported on social media that the surgery had closed because ‘all the doctor’s were off sick’ however Daphne Coutroubis – a GP in the same primary care network – confirmed this was not the case.

She said: “[The surgery is] completely open as normal – everyone is working really hard.”

Dr Coutroubis, along with her husband Dr Matt Greenwood, have spent months this year working at the vaccination centre in Christ’s Hospital – administering thousands of lifesaving jabs.

Dr Daphne Coutroubis

Earlier this year Dr Greenwood urged people to show understanding and compassion to his team as they work at between 130 and 150 per cent of their usual capacity.