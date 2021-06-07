Covid positivity rates rise in Mid Sussex and Horsham ahead of June 21

The proportion of people tested in a seven-day period who had at least one positive result was one per cent in the South East for the week ending June 2.

This was up from 0.5 per cent for the week ending May 26.

Mid Sussex’s positivity rate was 1.1 per cent for the week ending June 2, up from 0.1 per cent the week before, while Horsham’s was 0.7 per cent, a slight rise from 0.2 per cent the week before.

The positivity rate for the whole of England was 1.5 per cent for the week ending June 2, up from 0.9 per cent the previous week.

Both Mid Sussex and Horsham are below the safe limit on Covid test positivity rates set by the World Health Organisation for governments considering relaxing lockdowns.

Last year the WHO recommended that governments should ensure the proportion of coronavirus tests coming back positive remains below five per cent for at least two weeks before regions reopen.

More than a dozen council areas in England have surpassed the safe limit on Covid test positivity rates and these are all in the North West.