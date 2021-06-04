Will England reopen on June 21? Here are the Horsham areas where Covid infections rose in the last week of May

And although case rates have predominantly fallen across the country, there are still concerns the roadmap out of lockdown could be threatened by the Delta variant.

The latest figures show that Broadbridge Heath and Littlehaven saw an increase in infections in the latest seven-day period, the last week of May.

Broadbridge Heath’s rate of cases per 100,000 was 33 on May 28 and Littlehaven’s rate per 100,000 was 26.4.

However, each of Horsham’s other 14 districts recorded fewer than three cases on May 28 – giving a rate of zero.

Suppression means the Government will not say the exact number of cases to avoid identifying individual people.