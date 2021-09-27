Rollout of booster jabs begins in Horsham

People whose second vaccine was administered before April 1 are now being contacted inviting them for their boosters.

Horsham Collaborative Primary Network - for patients registered with Courtyard, Cowfold, Southwater and Rudgwick surgeries - will get their boosters at Christ’s Hospital.

People are being asked not to call their surgeries about thir jabs but to wait to be contacted.

Bookings are being made this week for October 1, 2, 8 and 9.

Meanwhile, Horsham Central Primary Care Network - for patients at Park, Riverside, Holbrook and Orchard surgeries - are also now being contacted for Phase 3 of the Covid-19 vaccination programme.

They are being invited to attend Roffey Millennium Hall for their boosters.