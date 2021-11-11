The total number recorded up to November 7, 2021, was 211. The figure recorded on October 7, 2021, was 205, so there have been six new deaths in the past month.

That is a rate of 5.5 per 100,000 people - consistent with the UK level which is also 5.5 per 100k.

In Crawley the total number of deaths up to November 7 was 212, compared to 209 recorded on October 7 - a rise of three.

The figures record the number of deaths recorded within 28 days of a positive coronavirus test

Crawley's rate is 3.5 per 100,000 people, much lower than the national rate.

In Mid Sussex 284 people had died up to November 7, compared to 280 on October 7 - with four new deaths recorded during that month.

Mid Sussex has a rate of 5.3 per 100,000 people, slightly lower than the UK level.