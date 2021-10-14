New Horsham vaccine site: Around 8,000 vital Covid and flu jabs given so far

The new site - at Horsham’s Millennium Hall - is being run by the GP federation Alliance for Better Care.

The town’s Park Surgery had previously overseen the covid vaccination service in the area and the practice is now working closely with Alliance for Better Care and the wider Horsham Central Primary Care Network - which includes Park, Holbrook, Orchard and Riverside surgeries - to deliver autumn/winter jabs.

Alliance chief executive Katherine Saunders said: “North Horsham Parish Council has provided the perfect accessible, community venue for us to expand our programme.

Helpers with the rollout of booster jabs at Horsham's Millennium Hall

“We’re looking forward to working alongside the experienced Park Surgery team and Horsham Central Primary Care Network to deliver the next phase of our service effectively and efficiently.”

Medical teams are currently contacting eligible patients to book appointments and - to support busy GP practices - they are asking people not to call their surgery to enquire about their vaccinations.

To find out the most up to date information on the vaccination programme, visit: https://abcltd.org.uk/autumn-winter-vaccination-programme/

A list of walk-in clinics is also available online at https://abcltd.org.uk/covid-vaccination-programme/walk-in-clinics/

People who want to book a vaccination can use the online form https://abcltd.org.uk/nhsbookajab/

Holbrook Surgery GP Dr Laurence Woolley said: “We’re so pleased to have established a site that can serve the local needs of Horsham patients during the coming months.

“We will continue to work closely with all the practices within our Primary Care Network to expand our programme and ensure we deliver the same personal and efficient service that we’ve provided for the past nine months.”

Anyone intrested in joining local volunteers in helping the vaccine rollout at The Millennium Hall should contact the team on: [email protected]