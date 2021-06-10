Latest figures show the areas with rising covoronavirus cases in Horsham Crawley and Mid Sussex

Six areas in Horsham District have seen a rise in cases – these are Broadbridge Heath & Warnham, Southwater, Horsham East & Roffey, Amberley, Pulborough & Storrington, Rusper, Faygate & Leechpool and West Chiltington Common.

But official Government data show Covid is still suppressed in Cowfold & Partridge Green, Ashington & Washington, Steyning & Upper Beeding, Horsham West, Horsham Central, Rudgwick, Slinfold & Barns Green, Horsham South, Mannings Heath & Nuthurst and Billingshurst.

Suppression means fewer than three cases have been recorded in the seven days to June 4.

In Crawley six areas – Southgate, Bewbush, Broadfield East, Three Bridges, Pound Hill and Langley Green & Gatwick Airport – have seen a rise in cases.

Covid is suppressed in Ewhurst & West Green, Broadfield West, Maidenbower East & Worth, Tilgate, Maidenbower West & Furnace Green and Ifield & Gossops Green.

Seven neighbourhoods in Mid Sussex have seen coronavirus case number increase up to June 4. These are Haywards Heath East, Haywards Heath South & Cuckfield, Haywards Heath West, Balcombe & Handcross, Haywards Heath North East, East Grinstead Central & North and Burgess Hill West.