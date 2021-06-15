Latest coronavirus case numbers for Horsham, Crawley and Mid Sussex

Mid Sussex has recorded 78 coronavirus cases in the last seven days.

Government figures, released on Tuesday, show the area now has a rate of a rate of 51.6.

In total, 7,033 cases have been registered since the pandemic first began.

Coronavirus stock image

The data show 265 people have died within 28 days of a positive coronavirus test.

Horsham has recorded 35 coronavirus cases in the last seven days, a rate of 24.3 cases per 100,000 people.

In total, 5,826 cases have been recorded since the start of the pandemic.

The data show 204 people have lost their lives