Latest coronavirus case numbers for Horsham, Crawley and Mid Sussex
Here is the latest coronavirus data for Horsham, Crawley and Mid Sussex
Mid Sussex has recorded 78 coronavirus cases in the last seven days.
Government figures, released on Tuesday, show the area now has a rate of a rate of 51.6.
In total, 7,033 cases have been registered since the pandemic first began.
The data show 265 people have died within 28 days of a positive coronavirus test.
Horsham has recorded 35 coronavirus cases in the last seven days, a rate of 24.3 cases per 100,000 people.
In total, 5,826 cases have been recorded since the start of the pandemic.
The data show 204 people have lost their lives
Crawley has recorded 50 cases, a rate of 44.5. The area has recorded 8,103 cases since the pandemic began. In total, 194 people have died.