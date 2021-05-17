Horsham surgery praises ‘amazing’ patients who braved torrential rain to get vaccinated after ‘unexpected’ delivery

Lucy Barber, practice manager at Park Surgery said 960 Pfizer vaccines were unexpectedly delivered to the surgery – which held an extra clinic on Sunday rather than waste any doses.

The surgery texted everyone in the 30-39 age group offering jabs on a first come first serve basis – and people queued from 7am in heavy rain in a bid to get a jab.

She added: “Everyone was so so lovely – so appreciative.

People queued for hours in torrential rain to get their Pfizer vaccination. Photo: David Soulsby

People were amazing. They were happy to wait.

“It was just an amazing day – really rewarding. It’s proper community spirit.”

In just eight hours vaccinators, marshals and volunteers delivered every jab, with none going to waste, Lucy said.

Hundreds of people queued in a line which stretched from Park Surgery through the park to the fire station.

Park Surgery practice manager Lucy Barber and senior partner Dr David Holwell

Lucy said: “It was really cold. Once you got wet you just got really cold.

“It just shows you that people really do want the vaccine.”

She added that the rollout, which began at the surgery in mid-December has been an ‘absolute whirlwind’.

Lucy said: “It has been really hard to keep up with the pace.”

She paid tribute to staff and volunteers at the practice, including partners Dr Samir Khan, Dr Emma Jende, Dr Ayline Ergene and senior partner Dr David Holwell.

Lucy added: “My nurses team – just everybody, the marshals as well. They were all there yesterday – just unbelievable.

“It’s always the same people here working at the weekends.

“We’re all under a lot of pressure. There’s no escaping it we have just got to get through it.