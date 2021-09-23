Horsham over 50s set to get booster jabs soon against Covid

Patients over 50 within the Horsham Collaborative Primary Care Network - those at Courtyard, Cowfold, Southwater and Rudgwick surgeries - will get their boosters at Christ’s Hospital.

Network spokesman Dr Matt Greenwood said the jabs were due to start at the beginning of October and people would be messaged ‘very shortly.’

“We will be doing around 2,500-3,000 a week from the site at Christ’s Hospital on Fridays and Saturdays in a similar way to how we did the first and second doses,” he said.

Coronavirus

“We have designed the service around our patient numbers to enable all those who are six months from their second dose to be able to get a local option in the week it is due in Horsham.

“The Government Joint Vaccination Committee have recommended, where possible, people get their Covid and Flu vaccine at the same time so that is what we will be offering.

“It has been shown to be safe and retain the vaccination benefits of both when given together and does not impact on the side effects profiles or risk.

“The benefits of doing them together are that you will get your protection sooner and also reduce the number of appointments you need to make which will help save people time, the environment and allows the surgery teams to offer more care back in the surgery.”

Meanwhile, patients within the Horsham Central Primary Care Network - those at Park, Riverside, Holbrook and Orchard surgeries - will get their booster jabs at Roffey Millennium Hall.

They are also likely to be run alongside flu jabs, although people can have their flu vaccine at their local surgery if they prefer.

Patients will soon be invited to book their flu jabs via text message or phone call.