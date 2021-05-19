Horsham, Mid Sussex and Crawley record no new coronavirus deaths in 2 weeks

In the seven days to Tuesday, May 18, 11 people tested positive for coronavirus in Horsham – one fewer than the week before.

The rate per 100,000 people is now 7.6.

In Crawley, 20 people tested positive, no increase on the previous seven days.

In Mid Sussex, 9 positive tests have been recorded – compared to 13 in the previous seven days.

Since the start of the pandemic Horsham has registered a total of 5,719 cases, Mid Sussex has registered 6,852 and Crawley 7,990.

In Horsham 204 people have died within 28 days of a positive test since the pandemic first began, a number which has not increased in the last six weeks.