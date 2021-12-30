The data released on Wednesday, December 29 covers the seven days from December 17-24.

It showed 1,644 positive cases during that week, which gives a rate of 1.130 cases per 100,000 of the population.

The figure for the UK was 8,30,866 for the same seven days, a rate of 1,238 per 100,000 people.

Government data on the latest Covid cases is usually released daily after 4pm

In Horsham 319,738 Covid vaccinations have been given in total, 88,172 of those have been the booster or third dose jab.