Coronavirus is still suppressed in every Horsham neighbourhood
New data has revealed coronavirus is suppressed in every Horsham neighbourhood.
Friday, 21st May 2021, 4:00 pm
Government figures show each of the district’s 16 neighbourhoods have recorded fewer than three cases on May 14 – giving a rate of zero.
Suppression means the Government will not say the exact number of cases to avoid identifying individual people.
But they will confirm when cases fall below three – something which has now happened in every area of Horsham.
No coronavirus deaths have been recorded in the district since the end of March. Government data shows 204 people have died within 28 days of a positive coronavirus test since the pandemic began.