Coronavirus in Horsham, Crawley and Mid Sussex: Cases continue to rise
The number of coronavirus cases in Horsham, Crawley and Mid Sussex has again risen over the past week.
Tuesday, 13th July 2021, 4:48 pm
In Horsham in the seven days to July 13 the district has recorded new cases, a rate of 211.4 per 100,000 people - compared to cases up to July 6, Government figures show.
In total, 6,642 cases and 198 deaths within 28 days of a positive test have been recorded since the pandemic began.
In Mid Sussex 450 cases have been recorded, compared with 283 cases last week. This is a rate of 298. Since the start of the pandemic 8,213 cases and 264 deaths have been recorded.
Crawley has recorded 239 cases, compared with 220 cases last week. This is a rate of 212.6. In total 8,884 cases and 201 deaths have been recorded.