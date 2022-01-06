Changes to Covid test rules cause confusion for Horsham residents

Under the changes, people without symptoms who test positive with a lateral flow test will no longer need to confirm the result with a PCR test.

But they will have to isolate for a week.

The UK Health Security Agency says people can be confident that rapid flow tests are ‘highly accurate.’

Covid testing rules are changing

But people in Horsham are not so sure.

Many have taken to the West Sussex County Times social media pages to share their views.

Charli Francis said: “The amount of people I know that tested negative on LFT then positive on PCR doesn’t give me confidence that it is safe.”

Gemma Whittington added: “With how they once told us LFT were to be confirmed by a PCR it just gets more confusing each time.”

Jane Tewsley said: “I know friends and colleagues who have positive LFT but negative PCR!!”

Robyn Reed added: “My sister in law tested positive on a lateral flow and did a PCR and it was negative! She had had Covid 5 months ago!

“She would have had to isolate for no reason!”

Mark Collins posted: “Think we should scrap testing full stop. If you are ill stay at home, if you are not go about your day.”

Richard Smallridge agreed: “Stop testing when you have no symptoms and this will go away quickly.”

Some pointed out the difficulties in obtaining lateral flow test kits.

Karen Turobin-Harrington said: “When you can get LFTs. At the moment it seems we have a toilet roll situation!”

Gemma Wilson agreed: “I can’t get hold of lateral flow tests anywhere. Got my code … but nowhere has any.”

Nicky Francis pointed out: “If fully vaccinated, the majority of people who now get Covid are either asymptomatic or have cold like symptons.

“What is causing so many problems is the fact that everyone has to self isolate causing staff shortages in hospitals, schools and the work place.

“I understand that there are vulnerable people but then they are vulnerable to infection generally and have to be careful.

“Surely now we know that Omicron is mild we need to stop testing and reporting and live with Covid.”

The change to the test rules will come into force in England next week and across the rest of the UK within days.