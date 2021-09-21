A total of 10,307 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 in Horsham when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on September 21 (Tuesday), up from 10,259 on Monday.

The rate of infection in Horsham now stands at 7,085 cases per 100,000 people, far lower than the England average of 11,315.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 31,095 over the period, to 7,496,543.

New Covid cases are still being recorded every day

However, there were no new coronavirus deaths recorded in the latest 24-hour period in Horsham.

The dashboard shows 205 people had died in the area by September 21 (Tuesday) – which was unchanged from Monday.

It means there have been no deaths in the past week, which is a decrease on one the previous week.

They were among 17,909 deaths recorded across the South East.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Horsham.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death, so some areas might see their figures revised down.

The figures also show that more than four in five people in Horsham have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The latest figures show 107,163 people had received both jabs by September 20 (Monday) – 84% of those aged 16 and over, based on the number of people on the National Immunisation Management Service database.

Across England, 82% of people aged 16 and above had received a second dose of the jab.