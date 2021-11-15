A total of 15,599 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 in Horsham when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on November 15 (Monday), up from 15,282 on Friday.

The rate of infection in Horsham now stands at 10,723 cases per 100,000 people, far lower than the England average of 14,403.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 113,067 over the period, to 9,600,369.

There was also one more coronavirus death recorded over the weekend in Horsham.

The dashboard shows 212 people had died in the area by November 15 (Monday) – up from 211 on Friday.

It means there has been one death in the past week, which is a decrease on three the previous week.

They were among 18,548 deaths recorded across the South East.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Horsham.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death.

Figures reported on a Monday are likely to be lower as a result of a lag in reporting deaths over the weekend.

The figures also show that four in five people in Horsham have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The latest figures show 109,418 people had received both jabs by November 14 (Sunday) – 81 per cent of those aged 12 and over, based on the number of people on the National Immunisation Management Service database.

Across England, 80 per cent of people aged 12 and above had received a second dose of the jab.