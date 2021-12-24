A total of 20,583 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 in Horsham when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on December 23 (Thursday), up from 20,338 on Wednesday.

The rate of infection in Horsham now stands at 14,149 cases per 100,000 people, far lower than the England average of 17,704.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 122,448 over the period, to 11,769,921.

However, there were no new coronavirus deaths recorded in the latest 24-hour period in Horsham.

The dashboard shows 216 people had died in the area by December 23 (Thursday) – which was unchanged from Wednesday.

It means there has been one death in the past week, which is the same as the previous week.

They were among 19,062 deaths recorded across the South East.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Horsham.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death, so some areas might see their figures revised down.

The figures also show that more than four in five people in Horsham have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The latest figures show 111,650 people had received both jabs by December 22 (Wednesday) – 83% of those aged 12 and over, based on the number of people on the National Immunisation Management Service database.

Across England, 82% of people aged 12 and above had received a second dose of the jab.