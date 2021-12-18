A total of 19,366 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 in Horsham when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on December 17 (Friday), up from 19,174 on Thursday.

The rate of infection in Horsham now stands at 13,312 cases per 100,000 people, far lower than the England average of 16,805.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 92,503 over the period, to 11,190,354.

There was also one more coronavirus death recorded in the latest 24-hour period in Horsham.

The dashboard shows 216 people had died in the area by December 17 (Friday) – up from 215 on Thursday.

It means there have been two deaths in the past week, which is an increase on none the previous week.

They were among 18,986 deaths recorded across the South East.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Horsham.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death.

The figures also show that more than four in five people in Horsham have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The latest figures show 111,105 people had received both jabs by December 16 (Thursday) – 82% of those aged 12 and over, based on the number of people on the National Immunisation Management Service database.

Across England, 81% of people aged 12 and above had received a second dose of the jab.