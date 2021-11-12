A total of 15,146 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 in Horsham when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on November 11 (Thursday), up from 15,023 on Wednesday.

The rate of infection in Horsham now stands at 10,412 cases per 100,000 people, far lower than the England average of 14,183.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 42,401 over the period, to 9,448,402.

There was also one more coronavirus death recorded in the latest 24-hour period in Horsham.

The dashboard shows 212 people had died in the area by November 11 (Thursday) – up from 211 on Wednesday.

It means there have been two deaths in the past week, which is a decrease on four the previous week.

They were among 18,498 deaths recorded across the South East.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Horsham.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death.

The figures also show that four in five people in Horsham have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The latest figures show 109,293 people had received both jabs by November 10 (Wednesday) – 81 per cent of those aged 12 and over, based on the number of people on the National Immunisation Management Service database.

Across England, 80 per cent of people aged 12 and above had received a second dose of the jab.