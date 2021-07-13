Coronavirus: Horsham shoppers urged to continue wearing facemasks
People visiting Horsham’s Swan Walk shopping centre will be urged to continue wearing facemasks next week, despite the Government easing Covid restrictions.
The shopping centre will also keep hand sanitiser available for public use.
The Government confirmed yesterday that England will move to the final stage of easing Covid restrictions on July 19.
It means almost all legal restrictions on social contact will be removed.
But prime minister Boris Johnson has warned the pandemic is not over and said it was vital to proceed with ‘caution.’
Swan Walk shopping centre manager Gill Buchanan said today: “Swan Walk has been open and trading throughout the challenges of the last 18 months and puts customer and staff welfare at the heart of everything we do.
“From Monday 19th July the centre will be suspending the one way system but hand sanitiser will remain available at all centre entrances and in line with the government guidelines to protect and respect all customers and staff working in the centre we will be encouraging visitors to the centre to wear a face covering.”