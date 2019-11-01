Contraceptive pill leaves Sussex woman with six-inch tumour

A Sussex woman has been told she cannot get pregnant for two years after the contraceptive pill left her with a six-inch tumour in her liver.

Tasha Luck, 25, from Hastings, said she was referred for a blood test in November 2018 after feeling physically exhausted.

Tasha Luck with her husband Lydon

The results showed an abnormal liver function and Tasha was sent for an ultrasound and CT scans.

Doctors were initially concerned the 16cm tumour was cancerous but results received just before Christmas last year showed it was not.

However, in January, Tasha stopped taking the contraceptive pill Microgynon 30 and the tumour began to shrink.

This prompted doctors to believe it was caused by increased oestrogen levels as a result of her taking the pill.

Tasha Luck has been told she will have to wait two years to have a child

In September, Tasha underwent a five-hour operation to have the tumour removed but was told she would have to wait at least two years to have children as the increased levels of oestrogen experienced in pregnancy could cause the tumour to return and burst under the pressure of the growing baby.

Tasha, who married her husband Lydon, 30, in 2018, said: “It was really scary. I had no idea that was even possible from taking the pill.

“What’s worse is no one else seems to have a clue. I have had a load of women message me on Facebook talking about the same problem.

“People don’t know the full risks associated with taking the contraceptive pill. I want to tell my story to spread awareness.”

Tasha Luck underwent a five hour operation to have her tumour removed

Tasha said her tumour was found ‘accidentally’ after mentioning to her GP that she was feeling ‘physically exhausted’.

She added: “I was sent for a routine blood test and they called me back the next day to say there might be a problem with my liver.

“I went to Conquest, had a CT scan and an MRI, then up to King’s in London for a biopsy.

“They thought I had cancer and I had to live with that for about two weeks – but luckily it wasn’t cancerous. It was hormonal caused by the pill. I had too much oestrogen in my body which was causing the tumour.”

Tasha was told an operation to remove a tumour of that size would be a big risk but she said she wanted it out.

She is now recovering from her operation – which took place on September 25 – attending six-monthly appointments and hoping to start her family in two years.