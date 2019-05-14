Baby food producer recalls product after pieces of rubber are found

A baby food producer has recalled a batch of one of its products as it may contain small pieces of blue rubber.

Cow & Gate is recalling one batch of Cheesy Broccoli Bake Stage 3 (10+ months).

The company said: “We are recalling one batch of Cheesy Broccoli Bake (10+ months) 250g jars because small pieces of a thin blue rubber glove have been found in some jars in this batch.

“No other batches of this product or any other Cow & Gate products are affected.”

The product is Cow & Gate Cheesy Broccoli Bake (10+ months) 250gjars - Batch code: 28122020. Best before date: 28/12/2020.

What you should do if you have bought this product

• Check if your jar has the best before date of 28/12/2020. If so please do not feed it to your baby

• Instead, return t he product to the store, with or without a receipt, for a full refund