Fantasy football tips: Wolves, Manchester City, Bournemouth and Liverpool players among those to bring in for Gameweek 35

We're now at the business end of the season and attacking players are the best bets to pick up much-needed points for fantasy football managers.

It's a double Gameweek for eight teams which gives managers the chance to pick up a large points haul.



The Gameweek begins when Manchester City entertain Tottenham at 12.30pm on Saturday, which means all FPL team selections have to be made by 11.30am.



Five other matches take place on Saturday before three games are on Sunday. Chelsea host Burnley on Monday before two more games take place on both Tuesday and Wednesday, with Tottenham, Manchester City, Manchester United and Arsenal among the clubs in action twice.



We've looked at players worth considering for the Fantasy Premier League and Sky Sports Fantasy Football competitions - the latter you can change captain for each game day, which adds extra significance to each game day.



Here are our five players to consider for Gameweek 35.

Raheem Sterling



The Manchester City winger is in sparkling form at the moment and it's hard to ignore him.



Sterling scored twice in City's 3-1 victory at Crystal Palace on Sunday and will surely be one of the first names on the team sheet for Saturday's match with Tottenham.



The England star has 17 goals and 13 assists this season and City then play Manchester United on Wednesday, before meeting Burnley, Leicester and Brighton as they bid to win the Premier League title again.



Sterling costs £11.5m in both FPL and Sky and has 215 and 219 points respectively.

Callum Wilson



The forward got a goal and two assists in Bournemouth's 5-0 win away to Brighton on Saturday and the Cherries will look to make it back-to-back victories when they host relegated Fulham on Saturday.



Wilson has been a man in form for Bournemouth this season and scored on his England debut in November.



He has netted 12 Premier League goals and also provided 11 assists and he is likely to be a man in demand during the summer transfer window.



Wilson has 146 points in FPL and 155 in Sky and costs £6.6m and £9.7m respectively.

Diogo Jota



The forward could be a shrewd signing for Wolves' home games with Brighton on Saturday and Arsenal on Wednesday.



Jota's pace and movement is likely to cause the Seagulls defence all sorts of problems and he'll be looking to add to his seven league goals and seven assists so far this season.



Jota costs £6.2m in FPL and £8.3m in Sky and has returned 113 and 121 points respectively.



Other Wolves options include defenders Willy Boly and Matt Doherty and striker Raul Jimenez.

Sadio Mane



With Liverpool travelling to Cardiff on Sunday, a Reds attacking player is a must in your team and it's a toss-up between Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah.



Salah has netted in Liverpool's last two games but we're picking Mane for this fixture.



The Senegal forward's pace and eye for a goal will give the Cardiff defence headaches and the fact he was linked with Real Madrid this week shows how well he is playing this season.



Mane has scored 18 goals and provided three assists in the Premier League this season. He costs £10.1m in FPL and £11m in Sky and has returned 198 and 201 points respectively.

Paul Pogba



It's hard to know what you're going to get with Manchester United this season but the Red Devils need a result at Everton on Sunday as they bid for a top-four finish.



Pogba had a quiet few weeks until he scored two penalties in United's 2-1 win at home to West Ham on Saturday.



With games to come against Manchester City on Wednesday and then Chelsea, Huddersfield and Cardiff after Everton, United will need Pogba on top form if they are to finish in the Champions League places.



The French midfielder has scored 13 goals and provided ten assists this season. He costs £8.7m in FPL and £10.6m in Sky and has picked up 170 and 212 points respectively.



