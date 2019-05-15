Village school’s clubs help take the pressure off parents

A village school has revealed how its breakfast and after school clubs are helping children socialise while taking the pressure off parents.

St Andrew’s School in Nuthurst operates its breakfast club from 7.30am in term time and gives pupils a breakfast of cereals and toast to set them up for the day.

Pupils enjoying the trim-trail

The after school club runs from 3.30pm to 6pm during term time and gives children a chance to enjoy a range of activities along with a larger snack.

Kelly Roberts, from St Andrew’s School, said: “We understand that our parents and families lead busy lives and we can accommodate this by offering wraparound care.

“The [after school] club offers activities such as arts and crafts, games, Wii, messy play, computers, table football, Xbox, books, Lego and a fantastic opportunity for the children to socialise.

“The club also has access to the playground, playing field and can use the newly installed trim-trail equipment.

“All children receive a larger snack during the session and are offered support if they would like to complete their homework.”

The breakfast club costs £4.50 a session and the after school session costs £9.50.

The club is committee-run and is a non-profit organisation. With the club’s increasing popularity and growing numbers it has been able to donate funds to the school to help it improve its facilities .

A donation of £2,500 was recently made to purchase an LED smart board. This aided the school’s programme of updating its ICT equipment.

Kelly added: “The club aims to work in partnership with the school and is pleased it has been able to make the donation, which will have such a positive impact on the children’s learning.”

If you would like to discuss any of these care options or for more information about what the clubs can offer, please contact the school office on 01403 891286.