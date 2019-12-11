Upper Beeding school facing closure after more than a century

An independent school that has served Upper Beeding for more than a century is facing an uncertain future.

The Towers Convent School, in Henfield Road, has responded to rumours circulating on social media with an official statement.

JPCTS13139998 Upper Beeding , The Towers convent school -photo by steve cobb ENGSUS00120130327140702

A spokesman said: “It is with immense sadness that the Towers School has regrettably had to commence a period of consultation with its employees about the future of the school, one possible outcome of which is the closure of the school at the end of the current academic year.

“No decisions have been taken and no decisions will be taken until that consultation exercise has been completed and it would therefore not be appropriate to comment any further at this stage.

“Since the consultation staff and parents have formed a focus group who are working on establishing a sustainable business plan for the future.

“The focus group feels passionately that The Towers is a hidden gem who offers a unique education. Our results are outstanding year on year and this is coupled with our exceptional pastoral care.”

The Towers Convent School caters for girls and boys aged four to 11 and girls aged 11 to 16.