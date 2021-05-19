Two pre-school teachers with 80 years combined experience set to retire

On the left Margaret Edwards, on the right Carol Krol SUS-210519-130433001

Carol Krol joined in 1982 and Margaret Edwards in 1978.

Affectionately known as Auntie Carol, and Auntie Margaret by the children, the pair who are now great friends, came to the decision to retire at the end of July.

Margaret said: “It has been a wrench to step away after so many wonderful years.”

Carol Krol and Margaret Edwards with Plaistow pre-schoolers SUS-210519-130422001

Carol added: “It is hard to put into words how many wonderful years I have had at Plaistow Pre-School. I value all the experiences I have been lucky enough to have been part of in the past 40 years.”

The pair have seen many preschoolers grow up and start families of their own, whose children have then gone on to attend Plaistow Pre-School.

Margaret said: “It’s such a good thing when parents who have been taught by us come back and send their own children to the pre-school. They were obviously pleased with the memories they have from their time here.”

Carol added: “I couldn’t believe it when I started teaching second generation children. Right now there are 10 children at Plaistow (Pre-School), whose parents were also taught by Margaret and I over the years.

“When we hold our annual Maypole Fete on the green, it never ceases to surprise me the number of adults with their partners who come up to me and put their arms round my shoulders saying ‘hello Auntie Carol’.”

Carol’s daughter Victoria Krol also works at the Pre-School and is working towards her level three early years childcare qualification, following in her mum’s footsteps. Carol agrees that it will be hard to leave the job, as she will miss everyone, especially the children, but that Plaistow Pre-School, with its strong family ethos, has a bright future ahead.

Carol said: “I am really pleased to have enjoyed recent years working alongside Victoria, she is so very popular here and up at the (Plaistow and Kirdford) Primary School where my granddaughter now attends. I hope that Plaistow Pre-School continues to go where it has done, from strength to strength full of happy children. I am sure it will continue with the care and love that we have always shown to these children.”

Sarah Denyer, committee chairman at the pre-school, said: “Carol and Margaret are vibrant pillars of the community who have dedicated their lives to educating and caring for our children. We are eternally grateful for all the years they have given to the Pre-School and wish them a very enjoyable and relaxing retirement.”