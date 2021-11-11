Sword of Honour as former Collyer's and Tanbridge pupil passes RAF Training

Jacob Tasker, who left Collyer’s in 2020, was awarded the Sword of Honour at his RAF Officer Graduation last week.

Jacob, who prior to Collyer’s attended Tanbridge House School, was a Collyer’s Ambassador during his time at the Ofsted outstanding sixth form college. He will now follow a career specialising as an Aerial Identification Officer, helping to protect UK Airspace.

Jacob said: “Steve and my teachers at Collyer’s always believed in me and encouraged me to never give up on my dreams. They were right!”

Jacob Tasker was awarded the Sword of Honour

Deputy Principal Steve Martell said: “Jacob was a wonderful student at Collyer’s, and I thoroughly enjoyed working with him as he conducted widespread ambassadorial duties for Collyer’s. He is super smart, but also works incredibly hard.