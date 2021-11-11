Sword of Honour as former Collyer's and Tanbridge pupil passes RAF Training
A former Horsham student is celebrating after passing his RAF training with flying colours.
Jacob Tasker, who left Collyer’s in 2020, was awarded the Sword of Honour at his RAF Officer Graduation last week.
Jacob, who prior to Collyer’s attended Tanbridge House School, was a Collyer’s Ambassador during his time at the Ofsted outstanding sixth form college. He will now follow a career specialising as an Aerial Identification Officer, helping to protect UK Airspace.
Jacob said: “Steve and my teachers at Collyer’s always believed in me and encouraged me to never give up on my dreams. They were right!”
Deputy Principal Steve Martell said: “Jacob was a wonderful student at Collyer’s, and I thoroughly enjoyed working with him as he conducted widespread ambassadorial duties for Collyer’s. He is super smart, but also works incredibly hard.
“Jacob’s continued success is not a surprise to me, and all at Collyer’s are so proud that he has been awarded the Sword of Honour, which is an important prize amongst RAF graduates and is effectively cadet of the year!”