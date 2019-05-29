Success for series of live Horsham concerts set up by students

Students at a Horsham college held a series of concerts to mark the end of a successful year.

Collyer’s music practitioner students held six live lounge style concerts which they managed, set up, mixed, recorded and performed.

Head of music Dan Page said: “I’m extremely proud of our hard working music practitioner students and their performances at these end of year concerts.

“They have thrown themselves into this course with energy and enthusiasm, gaining a variety of relevant, practical skills and understanding that will set them up well for higher education and a wide range of jobs in the music industry.”

Teams of student sound engineers and event mangers set up the event for four student bands to play a series of contemporary music.

A spokesman for the college said it was a fitting end for a course that has seen students explore a range of practical areas related to the music industry that include live recording, studio recording, sequencing, mixing and exploring careers in the music industry.

Dan Lodge, vice principal for quality and curriculum, added: “The live lounge style gigs worked really well and acted as a great opportunity for our talented students to showcase the broad range of performance and production skills they perfect on the music practitioner course.

“Well played everyone!”