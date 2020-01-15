Plans to relocate school to Pease Pottage given the go-ahead

Plans to relocate a primary school between Horsham and Haywards Heath to Pease Pottage have been given the go-ahead by West Sussex County Council.

At a meeting of the cabinet on Tuesday, it was agreed the consultations into closing three schools, one in Chichester, another near Worthing and a third near Midhurst, would start as part of a review of five small schools.

Things are more simple for Warninglid Primary and Compton & Up Marden Primary.

Warninglid has agreed in principle to form a federation with Colgate Primary once the school moves to its new home in Pease Pottage. This is scheduled for September 2021.

Consultation into the closure of Rumboldswhyke Infant School, Clapham & Patching Primary, and Stedham Primary from September would go ahead, although talks around academisation of Stedham and Clapham & Patching will continue.

Speaking after the meeting, Nigel Jupp, cabinet member for education and skills, said: “I’m really heartened by the fact that Stedham, Clapham, Compton and Warninglid have really grasped the proposal of federation or academisation over the last two months.

“All the messages that we seem to be getting indicate that there will be a positive outcome from those discussions and I hope they will be able to come back to us shortly.”

A consultation on the decisions will run on the council’s website from February 3 for six weeks. A final decision on each of the schools will be made in April.