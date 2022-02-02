The Sussex resident was welcomed to the school to cut the ribbon and to run a lap with some of the children to help kick start their challenge – to collectively cover the equivalent 874-mile distance between Land’s End and John O’Groats within five school days.
You can read the full story here.
Our photographer Steve Robards was at the event. You can view a selection of his pictures in the gallery below.
1.
Sally Gunnell OBE opens a new school running track at Steyning Primary School. Pic S Robards SR2201311
Photo: Steve Robards
