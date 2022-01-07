New school to open in Horsham next week
Horsham’s newest school - Bohunt Horsham - is getting set to open its doors for the very first time next week.
The purpose-built school on land north of Horsham is to welcome its first pupils on Monday.
When fully open, the school will provide places for 1,620 pupils aged from 4-16 and include a nursery for 50 young children.
It has been built as part of a new 2,750-home estate currently under construction on land off Rusper Road - now officially named Mowbray village.
It had been hoped to open the new school last year but delays were faced due, in part, to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Until now, Bohunt pupils have been housed in temporary premises in Hurst Road which opened to 120 Year 7 students in 2019.
It has since grown to 440 students across three year groups.
The new, purpose-built school building boasts state-of-the-art facilities and large playing fields.