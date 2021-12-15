The independent school has announced that Lars Fox will join next September, arriving from a girls’ school in York where he was acting head.

German-born language teacher Mr Fox is a passionate supporter of all-girls education and has spent the past 20 years in this sector, working in Newcastle, Durham and York.

“Having invested my entire professional life in the success of girls, I understand the reality of the challenges of gender equality,” he said.

Lars Fox will join Burgess Hill Girls as the new head next September. Picture: Red Robin PR.

“While perhaps never having experienced these challenges personally, I have developed strategies for success beyond those challenges, ensuring women are ‘at the table’ making decisions.”

Mr Fox, a father of two, continued: “My daughter recently completed her A-Levels at a girls’ school and I have seen the positive transformational changes in her as a direct result of being taught and looked after by educators who believe in the value of single-sex education.”

He said he is excited to be part of the dedicated Burgess Hill Girls team who want to nurture each girl’s potential.

“I come from a family of educators,” said Mr Fox, adding that his sister is a maths and geography teacher, his mother was a university statistics professor, and his dad was a university lecturer in maritime economics.

Liz Laybourn, the current head of Burgess Hill Girls. Picture: Katariina Jarvinen/Red Robin PR.

“I’m really looking forward to starting work at Burgess Hill Girls,” he said.