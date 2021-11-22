The University of Brighton Academies Trust shared the news today (Monday, November 22) that the school’s rating had been upgraded from ‘Good’.

The Ofsted report said ‘pupils flourish at this exceptional school’, adding that ‘values of teamwork, enthusiasm, celebration, perseverance, success, independence and respect are evident at every turn’.

Principal Marcus Still said: “We are thrilled to receive this judgement from Ofsted.”

Staff and pupils celebrate the 'Outstanding' Ofsted rating for Lindfield Primary Academy.

“We are very proud of our children for being such stars, our staff for being so committed and our community in supporting the Academy over the years,” he added.

The village school was rated outstanding in all five areas: quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, leadership and management, early years provision and personal development.

The ‘personal development’ category includes opportunities for children to engage in careers that interest them.

Ofsted noted that ‘one pupil even had an online meeting with a famous astronaut’.

Ofsted said the school’s culture is ‘highly inclusive’ and that ‘pupils talk maturely about how they celebrate difference and diversity’.

The report also spoke highly of the school’s leaders saying that they ‘demonstrate a relentless focus on improving the quality of education that pupils receive’.

It added that they provide excellent training to their staff and that ‘teachers are experts in each subject they deliver’.

“If pupils do fall behind, they receive intensive support,” said the report.

Lindfield Primary Academy is a part of The University of Brighton Academies Trust and Ofsted said the trustees and the local board have helped make it successful.

Dr John Smith, chief executive of The University of Brighton Academies Trust, said: “I wholeheartedly congratulate Lindfield Primary Academy on achieving Outstanding across all areas of inspection.

“I note Ofsted’s recognition that pupils feel safe at school, knowing who to go to if they need help,” he said.