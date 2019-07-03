Horsham school has its PE excellence celebrated

A Horsham school has been commended for its outstanding commitment to sport.

Pupils, parents and staff of Greenway Academy were delighted to hear the news that the school has been awarded the Quality Mark with Distinction for demonstrating outstanding commitment to improvement in Physical Education (PE) and Sport.

The Association for Physical Education judged the school’s quality of teaching as a major outstanding strength in PE and sport.

It said it was unique for a primary school to have such a number of PE specialists delivering a diverse curriculum for all abilities.

The school was also said to have exceptional curriculum provision, with all pupils receiving at least two hours of high-quality PE weekly.

The association added the school had excellent leadership from the senior leadership team and the subject leader.

It said physical education was having a big impact on all areas of the school and helping to raise standards and aspiration many.

A spokesman said Greenway would be proud to display the award.