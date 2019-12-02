Horsham nursery rated outstanding by Ofsted

A Horsham nursery is ‘delighted’ after it was graded outstanding by Ofsted for the third successive time.

New View Nursery in St Mark’s Hall was recognised for its ‘hard work, dedication and determination’, according to a spokeswoman.

New View Nursery celebrated its third successive outstanding rating

The nursery said the report praised its ‘uncompromising, highly successful drive to achieve the highest levels for all children’.

It added that the report praised staff as ‘excellent facilitators’ who parents spoke ‘extremely highly’ of.

