Horsham music students celebrated at awards ceremony

A Horsham college is ‘extremely happy’ following the success of its music students.

Collyer’s music practitioners celebrated their overwhelming success on the course at a Duckering Hall awards ceremony, which included performances by two second year student bands.

A student technical crew was responsible for sound, lights and managing the event.

This comes as part of the six end of year live performances that constitute the final unit of the course.

Head of music Dan Page said: “I’m extremely happy with the progress our students have made, both as performers and technicians, through their dedicated hard work. This is one of the most successful music-based courses we’ve run at Collyer’s.

“Students have particularly loved the balance of team work with independent projects and the course’s practical relevance to today’s music industry, with a clear progression to further education and a wide variety of music careers.”

Vice principal (quality and curriculum), Dan Lodge, added: “Huge congratulations to the teachers and students. A really high note to end the year on!”

The Music Practitioners course is its second year at Collyer’s, and comprises a range of units that cover areas such as: live sound music careers and more.

The course is equally suitable for musicians/singers and non-musicians/sound engineers.