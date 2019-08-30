Here’s what a new school north of Horsham could look like

It will be a new Bohunt school and will provide a nursery for 50 pupils, a primary school for 420 pupils; including a reception, and a secondary school for 1,200 pupils.
Plans for a new school within the proposed north of Horsham development have been submitted by the Department of Education in consultation with Legal and General, who are the applicants for the whole site.
