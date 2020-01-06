Henfield Library to close for refurbishment

Henfield Library will temporarily close this month so improvement works can be made.

Works include the relocation of books to allow removal of old fixed shelving, new flexible shelving being fitted some internal rearrangement, including some electrical work and redecoration.

It will be closed from Monday, January 27, to Wednesday, February 5.

A spokesman for West Sussex County Council said: “Improvement works have been planned at Henfield Library using around £30,000 of Section 106 Developer Contributions which expire at the end of the 2019/20 financial year.

“These works will improve the customer experience for residents and allow more effective use of space.

“It would not be possible to do this level of work safely whilst open to the public.”