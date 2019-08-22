GCSE results 2019: The Weald in Billingshurst earns a ‘bumper set of grades’

The Weald in Billingshurst has matched its best previous performance at GCSE level.

Students at the school celebrated as 60 per cent of all grades were between 5 and 9 and 80 per cent were 4 to 9.

The Weald celebrated a 'bumper set of results'

Here’s how the new GCSE grading system works

Headteacher Peter Woodman said: “There was huge excitement, joy and some tears of relief as students opened envelopes to receive their GCSE results.

“Students have produced another bumper set of grades which match our best previous performance as a school.

“This year virtually all subjects were graded on the new 9 to 1 system. Seventy per cent of students achieved both English and maths at a grade 4 or above. We are thrilled to see that all our students’ hard work has paid off.

“Examinations in nearly all GCSE subjects were more demanding this year with more content to cover and higher levels expected from students so it is gratifying to see that our headline figures have been sustained and improved on within this national context.”

There were some stunning individual performances, a spokesman for the school said.

Eve Clyne achieved 11 GCSEs with eight grade 9s along with three grade 8s.

Other top performers included Abigail King with six grade 9s and five grade 8s, while Duncan Bowden achieved five grade 9s and three grade 8s.

Peter added: “We were thrilled to see so many students getting their target grades.

“These days are not just about those students getting the highest grades but about all students achieving the grades they need for their next step in education.

“Our highest achieving student was Callum Heath who scored +3.3 grades above his target grades which was fantastic.

“The culture that we have developed here at The Weald means that students are prepared to work hard and be seen to work hard by their peers.

“It is fantastic to see the reaction from students when they see that all this hard work has paid off.

“We are particularly delighted at students’ performance on the new Progress 8 scale which measures progress from KS2 to KS4. Early indications suggest this will be very positive.”

