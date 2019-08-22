GCSE results 2019: The Forest School in Horsham is ‘extremely proud’ of achievements

Pupils at the Forest School in Horsham are celebrating another successful year of results.

The school achieved 97 grade 9s in English and maths, 33 boys achieved a higher grade in maths and 30 in English.

Pupils recieved their results after a nervous wait.

Here’s how the new GCSE grading system works

Headteacher, Ian Straw said: “We are extremely proud of our students’ achievements, with 69 per cent of them achieving grade 4 and above in English and 75 per cent achieving grade 4 and above in maths.

“I very much enjoyed being in school this morning to be with year 11 as they received their results and it was an absolute pleasure to be a part of the celebrations with our successful students.

“I am grateful that so many staff and governors came to share in the students’ successes which is a true testament to our Forest family.”

The more able pupils again performed ‘exceptionally well’, a spokesman for the school added.

He said: “Particular highlights include Max Donnelly, Callum McCartney, Hamish Barnett and Imran Darr who all achieved at least 12 higher grades of 7 to 9.

“Imran achieved 11 grade 9s and an A* (distinction) in further maths.

“Overall 19 per cent of all results were 7 plus grades – significantly above the national average for boys.”

The school said 100 per cent of statistics students achieved grade 4 and above.

The spokesman added: “We continue to be very pleased with our geography results, where 81 per cent of students achieved grade 4 and above. We are also very pleased with our modern foreign languages results, with 75 per cent of students across French, Spanish and German achieving a gade 4 and above.

“We celebrate all our boys’ results and it is worth noting that those pupils who achieved less than a grade 4 in English today sat exactly the same paper as those who achieved a grade 9.”

The spokesman praised pupils who made outstanding progress. Isaac Coldicott, Max Donnelly, Aidan Wright, Jack Roberts and Hamish Barnett achieved on average two grades higher in their exams than forecast.

Mr Straw said: “I am delighted that the hard work, commitment and dedication of our students and staff, along with the support of parents, have been rewarded. At Forest we strive to challenge students and provide an environment where boys really do learn best.”

Cliff Purvis, chair of governors added: “I am very pleased with the results and the boys should be extremely proud of their achievements. Our students, their parents and the staff at the school are to be congratulated.

“These results are never achieved without the hard work and commitment of both the students and the staff.”

