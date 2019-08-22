GCSE results 2019: Farlington in Horsham ‘delighted’ with grades

The headmistress of Farlington in Horsham has praised the pupils’ ‘brilliant’ GCSE results.

Ms Louise Higson said the results were ‘no less than the girls deserve’ and ‘a reflection of their hard work and desire to succeed’.

Pupils celebrated their GCSE results at Farlington

She added: “Congratulations to the Year 11 girls at Farlington on their wonderful GCSE examination results.

“With well over a third of the top 9 to 7 grades, significantly higher than the national average, there is much to celebrate.

“We are delighted with their performance. My appreciation and thanks go to all their teachers; their passion and commitment are key in providing the excellent teaching and support which enables the girls to achieve outstanding results across a broad range of subjects.”

