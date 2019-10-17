Furniture donation gives Steyning Grammar School’s inclusion unit more grown-up look

Steyning Grammar School’s inclusion unit has been freshened up with new furniture, thanks to the Business2Schools initiative.

The school took delivery of sofas, chairs and tables, donated by a large company in London, to replace broken and worn furniture.

This good-quality, secondhand furniture has given the facility a more grown-up and cared for look, which it is hoped will have a positive impact on those that use it.

The unit is instrumental in helping many students who face challenges in their lives by providing a calm and pleasant space for them to come during the school day.

Nick Wergan, executive head teacher, said: “As a school, we are having to seek alternative ways of sourcing resources and seeking out additional funding wherever we can in order to reduce the pressure on our budget.

“Increasingly, our generation has developed a culture of waste and disposability. Using an initiative such as Business2Schools demonstrates to a future generation the benefits of repurposing resources and sustainability. This has to be the way forward.”

Business2Schools enables companies to donate unwanted but good-quality, high-end items such as furniture and technology to schools around the country.

The aim is to help improve the equipment and facilities in schools using the best ethical and environmental way possible while helping to relieve school budgets.